The very first file manager for PC with two panels in a side-by-side display. Double Commander aims to combine the functionality of Total Commander with some new ideas. It is inspired by Total Commander and features some new ideas. Double Commander starts with a multiple document interface (MDI) for file management. It is fast, lightweight, supports drag and drop, and operates fully using keyboard shortcuts. All operations are logically grouped into tabs, each tab having its own configuration settings. And there are many supported interfaces to use: DDE, GtkSourceView, Glade, and C.

Double Commander is an orthodox, dual-panel (commander style) file manager for Windows, Mac, and Linux with built-in FTP, FTPS, and SFTP client with support for SSH File Transfer Protocols. It also has a multilanguage user interface with support for 64-bit file paths, right-to-left languages, and Unicode UTF8 filenames. Its goal is to be a better alternative to Total Commander. Double Commander offers modern features you would expect from a file manager: split view, tabs, FTP, interface customization, plugins, and more. It is fast and has a very intuitive interface. With Double Commander you can execute any program, open/run a file or directory (even inside archives), copy, cut, paste, rename, and create new files and directories.

Double Commander (DC) is a cross-platform, dual-panel file manager with an MS-Explorer-like user interface. It strives to be a useful tool rather than just a toy. This is a free file manager that lets you move, copy, and delete files and folders. You can also perform other actions, like creating archives, image thumbnails, and more. It has a dual-panel interface with a tree view for easy navigation.

The File Manager gives you a possibility of integration with Windows Explorer by means of virtual FTP and also works under Unix-like operating systems using the native panels. Overall, Double Commander is a file manager forked from the famous Commander One, and developed with the help of its Active Community.

Features of Double Commander for PC

Internal text editor (F4) with syntax highlighting

Built-in file viewer (F3) to view files

Extended search function with full-text search in any files

Configurable button bar to start external programs or internal menu commands

Total Commander WCX, WDX, WFX, and WLX plug-ins support

Unicode support

Most operations work in the background

Multi-rename tool

Tabbed interface

Custom columns

File operations logging

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

