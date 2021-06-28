Baviux The Voice Changer effect for PC is a fun voice recorder that can instantly change your voice to be a robot or monster, little kid, alien, predator, and funny cartoon character. Record your voice in high-quality sound, then apply effects to get the best sound effect for you. It’s easy to share your voice on SNS (Facebook, Twitter, Skype, etc.), Email, and other instant messengers. Baviux Voice Changer is a fun and free application, you can change your voice when playing games with friends or having a conversation on the Internet. You can choose from various audio effects to give new sounds to sound recording. Your voice must be very clear for Voice Changer to work properly, please ensure that your computer microphone is not muted.

License: Free

Author: Baviux

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Voice Changer With Effects for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Baviux Voice Changer With Effects Overview

Baviux Voice Changer allows you to change your voice to make it sound like a robot, kid, alien, devil, small alien, megaphone, fan, dragon, cyborg, or other funny voice. You can also add funny effects to your voice. The Voice Changer program is very easy to use. You can use the program to record your voice and apply the voice changer effects. It is 100% free and has an interface that is very beautiful. By applying high-quality effects, you can easily create awesome audio effects.

With this app, you can record your voice, apply effects, and share your creations with your friends. You will be surprised by the changes in sound when you are playing with Voice Changer. The software is convenient for you to record any of your voice or sounds and apply effects in real-time. It can be used as a sound effect generator and a real-time frequency analyzer. The output formats are WMA, OGG, WAV, MIDI …etc.

The Voice Changer is the best voice-changing app on your Android and Windows, and now, it’s free. This program features the coolest effects out there, just like in a movie. Record yourself and produce a high-quality sound effect in real-time. Customize default parameters, or adjust with a wide range of custom settings. You can even save your edited sound bite to your phone.

Features of Voice Changer With Effects for PC

Share WhatsApp, e-mail, etc

Save recording

Piano

Create an image with sound. You can share it on Facebook

Import pre-recorded sound

Create voice from text

Set as ringtone

Set as notification sound

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Voice Changer With Effects app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Voice Changer With Effects.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Voice Changer With Effects APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Voice Changer With Effects.

