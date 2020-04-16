MorphVOX JR

MorphVOX Junior latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for good voice modification software? You should try MorphVOX Junior. MorphVOX Junior will change your voice online and in game. The application developed and published by Screaming Bee for Microsoft Windows. With this application, you can use it for prank calls over any VOIP calls such as Skype, Google Hangouts, Steam Calls, or etc. Or maybe you can use this application for your online video games such as GTA Online, Counter Strike GO and PUBG. Some of the effects are a bit weird, but the ones that should make you sound like an old Woman, Child, Men, Cyborg, Android, Mutan, Demon, Satan, and more. Also you can get free sound packs from their website.

License: Free

Author: Screaming Bee

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MorphVOX

File Size:

Some of the voice effects are simple, but there are some winners in here that are useful when you need a distortion filter, echoes, some radio crackle, or some other on the fly effect. Voice effects do require some tweaking but one you get it set for you voice it works perfectly. On top of that it has worked for every one of the programs I have used with it from Skype, Google Hangouts, Steam calls, Mumble and any games. This is a good software for doing voice but for faking your voice, its the best software.

The application is perfect for when you want to play a sound for every kill you get in Counter Stike GO, PUBG, Fortnite, or TF2 and many more. Or just intrupt a conversation with a oddly fitting sound you had that made them either laugh or get annoyed over. It dose work and you can finnally use a fake voice instead of using your real voice. This also works with other programs seperate from steam like second life, YouTube streamming, and so forth.

If you have a lot of sound effects like you do and create your own custom voice modifiers or use presets this is for you. Or who knows, maybe you have friends that enjoy you being a goof, you must try this application right now. MorphVOX makes a great companion to producing You Tube vidoes or non-pro audio production when you need some fun voice effects.

Features of MorphVOX

High-quality voice changer software technology

Learns from your voice for optimal sound quality

Integrates easily with online games and chat programs

Low bandwidth and CPU usage voice changer

Buit-in voices to change to: man, woman, and little folk

Built-in sound effects

Custom mouse and joystick shortcuts to common functions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. MorphVOX is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.