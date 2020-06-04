ezTalks Meetings latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for meeting software for teams, clients or just a few friends? You can try ezTalks. ezTalks is a free video conferencing, screen sharing, web conferencing and online meeting tool developed by ezTalks team. Like Zoom Meeting, it is a very collaborative tool that instant messages, private and group chatting at a time. ezTalks Meeting is more convenient and easy software as compared to the other product, it’s screen sharing ability is very great so. The application designed for online meetings, team collaboration, telecommuting, online education, telemedicine, technical support and much more. It’s easy to use and set up, reliable and very responsive. It’s ideal for all types of businesses, especially for the sales departments or companies.

The features of this application including: Easy to Start, Telephone Call-in, Unlimited Free Meetings, Unlimited Cyclical Meetings, Cross Platform, High Security, Import Outlook or and Google Contacts, Add to Calendar, HD Video and Audio, Group and Private Chat, Instant Messaging, Share Screen With, Annotation, Interactive Whiteboard, Voting and Polling, Remote Control, Active Speaker View, Full Screen and Gallery View Meeting Control, Local & Cloud Recording. With ezTalks, we can share the screen for file reference, share the whiteboard for analyzing the exercise, record partial and more.

ezTalks Meeting offers vast web and video conferencing solutions, it makes meeting easy and powerful. It also offers personal use, education use and large enterprises to communicate online at a single platform. You can also easily share files and data with your team or members. The best thing is that you can get Mac OS and Mobile accessibility with many features like screen sharing, scheduling, chatting and etc.

ezTalks builds a virtual environment for us to hold our conferences when we can’t be in person. It’s nice to see everyone’s facial expression as well as body language when they are talking. It’s worth of getting this app to simplify your work. If you are looking for a product to use in online education, the features and functionalities are perfect, this is for you. Overall, this is just complete software for communication.

