Find and launch the files you need in a snap. Listary makes searching your hard disk incredibly easy and fast. It’s a Windows search utility that allows you to find files instantly no matter where they’re hidden in your computer. Whether they’re on any disk or instantly accessible through your C: drive, just type one character of the file name and Listary will show a list of everything containing that character. Listary will dramatically improve your experience using the Windows desktop. You can search the file system with blazing speed and find almost anything, including files and other basic system objects.

License: Free

Author: Bopsoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Listary Search Utility Overview

The first few times you use Listary, you will be stunned by how fast it can make searches. It is truly incredible, Listary utilizes the file system index and is able to search for files much faster than Windows Explorer by using many techniques like skipping zero-byte files, ignoring the pagefile, searching 64 bits at a time instead of 32 bits, enabling Unicode file name searching, and building an index on RAM instead of the hard disk. Free for personal use, Listary simplifies tasks like finding the directory path of a file, the names of all programs you have installed on your computer, and searching for text in all files on your desktop.

Easily find any file or folder anywhere on your computer within seconds. Power users can easily create complex queries to quickly find what they are looking for. Launch applications with a quick keystroke or mouse click. For novices: Simple to use, click File Find to get started by typing what you want to search for.

If you are looking for a reliable utility that makes finding your files easier, Listary is a good solution. This application makes use of the search pane available in Windows 11 or 10 to let users easily access the file they need. Listary can also help you to instantly launch the application you want by just entering the first letters of its name. Make your desktop browsing experience faster with Listary for PC.

Features of Listary for PC

Search the entire disk drive from any window or folder

Quickly find any file you need with a few short keystrokes

Instantly find and launch programs

Copy or move files to any folder from any folder

Open a file with a specific program from anywhere

Instantly jump from file manager

Create a Favorites list of commonly used files

Right-Click any search result for a robust Action+Context menu

Quickly browse your recent app and file

Search the web with Listary’s keyword query engine

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

