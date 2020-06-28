K-Meleon latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. K-Meleon is a free and open source web browser for Microsoft Windows based on the Gecko layout by Mozilla. It’s a extremely fast more than Mozilla Firefox basic, customizable and very lightweight application. K-Meleon is designed specifically for Microsoft Windows 32 bit operating systems, but works perfectly in 64 bit version. That allows the user to completely control its look and functionality. K-Meleon makes some of the most popular browsers, full featured web browser purpose and they are available on Microsoft Windows.

License: Free

Author: K-Meleon

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1

Language: English

Version:

File Name: K-Meleon

File Size: 7 Mb

This web browser besides lightweight and fast also has several other features, the features also have their own fast search engine like Google. The user interface of K-Meleon is also very simple and easy to learn for beginners. Saving bookmarks and being able to navigate around is also a part of the basic functionality of a browser. It’s also the only browser application that actually seems to allow some reasonable web browsing.

With this browser, you can bookmark your searches, search the internet without the need of a computer and keyboard, and most important is fast. When closing browser, it remembers your pages and they are always there upon opening so there is no need to add to bookmarks or favorites pages. This web browser, easy to use and it takes tab browsing to new heights.

Like any top browser “Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera Browser, UC Browser” it took a learning curve to find some features. It was extremely easy to install and the rest is self explanatory, this to all of your family and friends. I highly recommend this app and firmly believe this app has made great user experience.

Features of K-Meleon

Choose Your Desired Bookmarking System

Tabbed Browsing

Mouse gestures plugin, K-Meleon offers a quick, easy way to navigate the web

Complete Toolbar, Menu, Context Menu, and Keyboard Shortcut Customization

Block Popup Windows

Fast Load Time

Easy Web Searching

Themes and Skins

Macros

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. K-Meleon is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.