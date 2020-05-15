Spybot Search & Destroy latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Spybot Search and Destroy is a Anti-Spyware and Anti-Adware developed and published by Safer-Networking Ltd for Microsoft Windows. In addition to spyware and adware detection Spybot Search and Destroy can fix registry like CCleaner. It also remove keylogger application, trojan horse, tracker software, HTTP Cookies and other kinds of malware. Spybot Search & Destroy is available for all versions of Windows such as Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. Also the program it’s supplied translated into many languages and with several skins.

License: Free

Author: Safer-Networking Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Spybot Search & Destroy

File Size:

Spybot Search and Destroy has a very clean interface, very lightweight and allows you to repair registry files, removes lots of unwanted spywares and it’s always up to date. Spybot Search and Destroy is very powerful and you can using it with Windows Defender and other Antivirus programs, it can gives you a good internet security. It will prevent you from going to known malicious sites, as well as clear out all infected files. It also does a decent job of removing infections that have already taken hold.

The application can solving your computer’s security with ease. You can using this software for a long time and everytime a suspicious file enters your computer Windows. Spybot Search and Destroy is really lightweight, so you don’t have to be worried about how much it’s consuming your hard disk space. But, its very slow to scan as well, sometimes it takes hours to finish its scan depending on which kind of scan you’re making.

If you’re using Spybot then you’re very likely to be protected from any suspicious files, granting even more protection if you’re already using Windows Defender or any antivirus. Overall, Spybot Search and Destroy is the best application to remove any Adware, Registry Cleaner and Malware ever created. I recommend it because it is free and offers a great security tool.

Features of Spybot Search & Destroy

Spyware and Adware detection and disinfection

Spybot Search and Destroy can repair the registry

Winsock LSPs

ActiveX objects

Browser hijackers and BHOs

PUPs

HTTP cookies

Trackerware

Heavy duty

Homepage hijackers

Keyloggers, LSP, tracks, trojans, spybots, revision, and other kinds of malware remover

It can also delete tracking cookies

Block the installation of spyware before it occurs

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Spybot Search & Destroy is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.