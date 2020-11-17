Enpass Portable for PC is password manager for Windows, developed and published by Sinew Software Systems Pvt. Ltd. It’s very easy to manage logins and passwords management of all kind of applications and also cross platform. Enpass helps store all the passwords from all these devices and from different browsers in one single place, and also backup in cloud sync automatically. This ensures that the passwords are always backed up and safe, even if any of your device gets damaged you would still have access all password. The application creates a simple way to streamline password management while maintaining upmost security measures.

License: Free

Author: Sinew Software Systems Pvt. Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Enpass Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Enpass is super secure password wallet and locker that encrypts your sensitive password data using 256bit Encryption. Enpass works seamlessly with browser plugins, this definitely comes handy when user have to backup passwords off the web browser. Their UI, their user interface is quite dated, looks very basic and dull, but their cloud sync feature is a live saver and better. Enpass takes automatic backups of all your passwords to your google cloud storage which is amazing.

Stay safe while shopping online and logging into webpages. Browser extensions like: Google Chrome, Opera, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari and more make it easier by autofilling the login details, identities and credit cards for you. With Enpass Portable edition for Windows, password generation is very easy and configurable if you want a very strong and random, or a strong and also memorable password.

With Enpass Portable edition you can literally store passwords forever. If you are looking for a simple and super secure solution to save your passwords in one place then look no further and give Enpass Portable edition for Windows a try. Overall, Enpass is a great tool to save all your passwords securely in one single location.

Features of Enpass Portable for PC

Strong passwords are no more a nightmare

Keeps your data in sync

Autofill in no time

A full featured desktop app is totally free

Attachments

Login to Enpass using your fingerprint

Organize your data

Wearable Support

TOTP Support

Keyfile

Customization

Import from others

Eliminate Weak, Old and Duplicate Passwords

Segregate data using Multiple vaults

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

