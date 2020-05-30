AVS Document Converter PDF to Word latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. PDF to Word is a document converter developed by Online Media Technologies Ltd for Microsoft Windows. In the Google search engine or Internet, you can find countless applications to apply conversions and other processes on PDF to Word documents. One of those applications is AVS Free Document Converter by downloading an application that can be installed on your computer. With this application you can convert your PDF to Word files on offline mode not online. The application not only allows you to convert the word, but also you can convert many formats.

AVS Free Document Converter can apply the functions to conver, merge, unlock, protect PDF files and convert PDF to Word, Word to PDF, Word to JPG, Word to HTML, PDF to HTML, PDF to DOCX, PDF to PPT, PDF to TXT and more. The application suuported all key formats including: Read: PDF, HTML, HTM, MHT, RTF, DOC, DOCX, ODT, PPT, PPTX, TXT, TIFF, TIF, EPUB, MOBI, FB2, DjVu, XPS. It also Write: PDF, HTML, MHT, RTF, DOC, DOCX, ODT, TXT, GIF, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, EPUB, MOBI, FB2.

PDF to Word Converter allows you to achieve good results even with the unpaid version or through its website. After convert your document formats you can also create password and protect your PDF or Docs file with ease. It also anyone even modify previous PDF documents thanks to the conversion to their original Microsoft formats. AVS Document Converter also using command line mode allows you not only to convert a lot of documents simultaneously but merge several files into one.

Many other similar applications on the web allow more online functions to work on PDF, Word documents but I will recommended this application because is free of use and also ease functions. I recommend using this application because the application does not demand greater requirements unlike others that ask to charge credit cards.

Features of PDF to Word

Free Document Converter Files for Microsoft Windows

Convert Various Document Formats

Work with E-books Formats

Protect Your Documents

Use Command Line Mode

Zip Your Files

Adjust Documents for Web Publishing

Multilingual Support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

