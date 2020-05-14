Ultrasurf latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you want to unblock sites easily and quickly? You must install this on the computer. Ultrasurf is an free VPN software for any windows, by UltraReach Internet Coorporation. This app like Psiphon, the ease of setup is awesome and the speed is on par with the best paid VPN services out there. Ultrasurf offers a simple and inexpensive solution to accessing the internet anonymously and securely. It’s excellent software once it’s running it won’t disconnect until you instruct it to. With Ultrasurf, you can hardly tell that the VPN is running in the background while my other programs are doing their thing.

License: Free

Author: UltraReach Internet Coorporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Ultrasurf

File Size: 3.5 Mb

It is very helpful to visit various websites anonymously without revealing my IP address is the best thing about this software. Ultrasurf protects your surfing to a degree and has a high rating among the VPN service provider. Easy to use with lots of settings to customize to your needs. This software makes a huge difference in speed with little to no buffering while streaming and browsing too. Perhaps you should do some more research before you decide to download it, but you can trust me. Just download and connect to a secure server.

Ultrasurf is excellent free VPN software. I use it on all of my devices and with one exception, it works flawlessly. I am very happy I download this app as it does exactly what I needed it to do. If somebody wants to invade your privacy and steal your info and accounts or keep an eye on you, they can’t. I think the only way to be totally secure stay use this.

If you are looking for a great free VPN for all pc windows, then Ultrasurf is for you. If you are looking for a fast easy to use full featured VPN service Ultrasurf is for you. As advertised Ultrasurf works like a charm, I would encourage everyone to download this app. I would and have recommended Ultrasurf to my family and friends. Can’t go wrong.

Features of Ultrasurf

Absolutely free “privacy, security and freedom”

Network presence in many countries with over 40,000+ shared IP addresses

Access to more than 800 VPN servers worldwide

Military grade encryption

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb

Hard Disk: 100 MB Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Ultrasurf is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.