Take your voice to the next level with Narrator’s Voice for PC. Choose from hundreds of voices in over 50 languages and bring your stories, content, and messages to life. Make your message stand out with our text-to-speech synthesizer that can apply special effects like echo, pitch shift, distortion, and more. With its wide range of languages and reliable, pleasant-sounding voices, you can create and share amusing messages using the narrator’s voice of your choice. Stop wasting time searching for the perfect voice-over artist and have AI do the work for you.

License: Free

Author: Escolha Tecnologia

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Narrator’s Voice TTS for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Narrator’s Voice TTS Overview

Narrator’s Voice application is a totally free and easy way to turn any recording into an amusing message. You can speak into your smartphone or PC’s microphone, or just type the message you want to read out loud. Then give your recording any of the available effects – so you can go from sounding serious and professional to a cartoon character in no time. Bring your words to life with the perfect narrator’s voice for PC. Choose from a wide range of languages with reliable, pleasant-sounding voices, then add special effects for added impact. Create amazing content for blogs, emails, ads, and more in just seconds – no matter where you are.

This application enables you to enter text messages and then it will read out the message using a high-quality, professional-sounding narrator voice. Choose from a male or female voice in French, British English, American English, Japanese, Polish, Russian, and Spanish. Record your own speech and make amusing recordings. Once you are happy with your recording you can share it with your friends using text or email messaging as well as social media sites such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

You can create humorous prank messages using your own voice and a wide range of languages. You can even add sound effects to produce bizarre, amusing messages. Overall, the Narrator’s Voice app is perfect for customizing your smartphone or tablet with funny and amusing messages. The app can also be used to interface with other apps and platforms, such as Google Now and Android Wear.

Features of Narrator’s Voice TTS for PC

Convert text to audio file MP3 or video MP4 and share on social networks

Create or open a text file, read aloud it, or export/share text as an audio/video file

Your phone will speak what you type

With many voices with effects in many languages

Provides expressive and natural-sounding voices

Make funny messages with your friend’s timeline

Recommended by YouTubers

Works offline after saving audio

Great for YouTube and TikTok videos

Text to Speech, Read Aloud TTS

Create voiceovers for your videos.

Voice your texts naturally and realistically

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

