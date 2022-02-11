The first step to protect and maintain your hard disks and the health of your computer is to know everything about it: HDD’s model, size, make, and serial number as well as the current free space. Hard Disk Sentinel allows you to follow every single change of your HDD with a simple interface. This package includes network agents for local or remote monitoring of your hard drive. In addition, using Hard Disk Sentinel is an excellent way to keep your hard disk living longer, and also to make periodic backups of your current partition/drive schemas.

License: Trial

Author: H.D.S. Hungary

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Hard Disk Sentinel for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Hard Disk Sentinel Overview

Hard Disk Sentinel (HDSentinel) is a powerful and easy-to-use application that allows you to easily, monitor the status of your hard drives or SSDs directly from your desktop. This is a freeware hard disk health, performance, and status monitoring tool for Windows, Linux, and DOS. The program performs a series of tests on physical hard drives in order to determine their health status. Tests include SMART short and self-test, segregation test, and performance test. You can use Hard Disk Sentinel to evaluate the state of health of your hard disks, detect if you have any problems, and find out if you should be worried about anything at all.

Hard Disk Sentinel will help you to instantly check the health status of all ATA, IDE, SATA, and SCSI drives, including internal and external drives. HDSentinel sends warnings by email or pop-up notification in case the drive has been fixed. It has been designed for users who are concerned about the reliability of their hard disk drive and are ready to take care of possible failures proactively.

Hard Disk Sentinel is a free hard disk monitoring software. To have complete control over your hard disks or solid-state disks, there is nothing better than Hard Disk Sentinel. In fact, Hard Disk Sentinel can be used just as monitoring software, or as a versatile disk utility able to perform many useful functions.

Features of Hard Disk Sentinel for PC

Easy to use interface

Hard Disk Management

API Interface For Developers

Remote Monitoring

Instant S.M.A.R.T. analyzing

Hard Disk Hardware and Software Tests

Seek Noise Test

Enhanced Hard Disk Tests

Logging

Information on demand

Hard Disk Performance

Acoustic Management

Hard Disk Partitions

Hard Disk Details

HDD status in Windows Explorer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Hard Disk Sentinel.