Unlike the traditional CD or DVD burning approach ISO to USB is not limited to copying files from an ISO image to a physical disk. Instead, the application allows directly burning snapshots of your optical disc collection directly to a pen drive in standard ISO format. To use this feature you will need at least two storage media be it USB disks or internal/external hard drives that are available in your Windows system. Thus, you can transfer all of your favorite movies, music, or any other kind of files stored on CDs or DVDs to any USB stick with ease.

ISO to USB Overview

ISO to USB is a free application for Windows created with the primary goal of making burning ISO images as easy as possible. The application is lightweight and easy to use, it uses a multilanguage interface, with options to choose Windows 32 or 64 bit (both x86 and x64 included). It is lightweight and portable, meaning it does not require you to install any software on your computer. You can burn both CDs and DVDs, and also create a Universal USB Installer stick on which you can run live Linux distros and other similar systems directly from flash.

The software is provided for all Windows Operation Systems. The application will be able to make bootable USBs, transfer media between CDs/DVDs/BDs and USBs, or simply burn ISO images to USB in order to allow you to have the content of the image directly accessible on the go. After the burning procedure, the user can store it in a safe place and use it whenever needed.

This procedure can be used for transferring files inside the ISO images (e.g. sourced from either CDs or DVDs) to your portable drive but also for copying ISO images with all their content to USB directly, thus erasing the original optical media. Overall, ISO To USB is a handy freeware utility that can burn ISO images directly to USB flash drives, with the help of the Windows operating system.

Features of ISO to USB for PC

Burn ISO to USB disks with ease

Bootable USB flash disks

This software currently only support Windows bootable disk

It can work with both BOOTMGR and NTLDR boot mode

It can create USB disk with FAT, FAT32, exFAT or NTFS file system

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

