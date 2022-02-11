Do you need to make a flowchart, organization chart, mind map, or one of over 70 different visual types but don’t have the time or software? SmartDraw makes creating and formatting professional drawings as easy as clicking a mouse. You can start creating professional business graphics anytime, anywhere. That’s because SmartDraw works just like Microsoft Visio, so you already know how to use it! You get instant access to our library of over 70 professional diagram templates that apply best practices from project management and business communication.

License: Trial

Author: SmartDraw, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SmartDraw for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

SmartDraw Overview

SmartDraw is diagram software that enables you to easily draw professional-looking flowcharts, organization charts, mind maps, project charts, and other business visuals. With SmartDraw, creating charts and diagrams is simple and fun. With over 70 different templates to choose from, you’ll be drawing in minutes – no learning curve. SmartDraw’s automatic formatting makes diagrams look great with no extra effort. And SmartDraw is so easy to share anything you create in an instant via email or a wide variety of social network sites. Instantly create whiteboard-style visuals to present your ideas with crystal clarity.

Start with our pre-made templates or even use built-in images, colors, and fonts you already have in Word. By combining SmartDraw and the Microsoft Office ecosystem of apps, you’ll be able to communicate more effectively in less time than ever before. Make flowcharts, organization charts, mind maps, project charts, floor plans, and more in a sophisticated but quick-to-learn program.

Overall, SmartDraw is the perfect solution for anyone who wants to take command of their document creation process – online or on their desktop. With the SmartDraw diagram software, you can create incredible business and technical graphics easily. And SmartDraw’s automatic layout feature makes creating diagrams a snap.

Features of SmartDraw for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

