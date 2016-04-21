If you want to make a bootable drive, make an automatic boot Antivirus or install a new operating system, Rufus is what you’re looking for. Rufus for PC Windows is free software, an open-source for creating bootable flash drives or automatic booting. This program is very lightweight, easy to use, and very fast because it has a size of no more than 5 Mb, it is very small, isn’t it? It is 2 times faster than similar bootable software or Microsoft default. The best features include: Create a BIOS or UEFI drive, Create a Windows to Go drive, Create a partition for the drive, Download ISO files from official sites such as Microsoft and Linux, and many more including portable versions.

License: Free

Author: Pete Batard

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Rufus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Rufus Overview

This software supports flash drive formatting as a FAT, FAT32, NTFS, exFAT, UDF, or ReFS file system. After downloading this file you can immediately use it because it is portable without having to do a complicated installation. Rufus also supports many languages in the world such as English, Norwegian, Polish, Português, Português Italiano, Latviešu, Lietuviu, Hungarian, Nederlands, Indonesian, Malay, Ceština, Danish, Deutsch, Español, Português, Slovensky, Slovenšcina, Srpski, Français, Hrvatski, Português do Brasil, Româna, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

Rufus is a program or a reliable USB formatting utility for all beginners or experts. By using Rufus, you can make an automatic boot to install other software on your computer. You can also use it to reinstall your operating system. in this case, you must extract the ISO file of your operating system and redirect it to flash. The program will run automatically if it has become bootable.

Rufus has a simple interface, but with various advantages not owned by similar software. The best of the best, this program does not require special understanding, it’s easy to do everything with just a few clicks. All that needs to be considered by the user is just the accuracy in making that automatic boot. Overall, the advantages of this program and its speed can beat other competitors.

Features of Rufus for PC

Format USB, flash card and virtual drives to FAT/FAT32/NTFS/UDF/exFAT/ReFS/ext2/ext3

Create DOS bootable USB drives, using FreeDOS or MS-DOS (Windows 8.1 or earlier)

Create BIOS or UEFI bootable drives, including UEFI bootable NTFS

Create bootable drives from bootable ISOs (Windows, Linux, etc.)

Create bootable drives from bootable disk images, including compressed ones

Create Windows To Go drives

Create persistent Linux partitions

Download official Microsoft Windows 8 or Windows 10 retail ISOs

Compute MD5, SHA-1 and SHA-256 checksums of the selected image

Twice as fast as Microsoft’s USB/DVD tool or UNetbootin, on ISO -> USB creation

Perform bad blocks checks, including detection of “fake” flash drives

Modern and familiar UI, with 38 languages natively supported

Small footprint

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

