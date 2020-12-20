Microsoft Office offline installer is the best office suite by Microsoft Inc, with the standard approach as well as well-documented knowledge base provided by Microsoft. MS Office offers a number of suites based on your needs, MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Access, MS Excel, MS Publisher, MS Outlook and MS OneNote. The application also works well with the Windows OS (same vendor for both the OS and the application). It is very much easy to use this software, anyone can use most of the features of this software. Microsoft Office is like a must have software for anyone’s PC or Laptop. MS Office is the perfect package to get the best results at the time of an activity.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Office Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MS Office Offline Installer actually comes with lot of tools to benefit its users in different ways. Microsoft Office is a complete package and offers so many helpful applications. The best thing Microsoft office offers is availability of numerous productive and important applications. Microsoft Word is an excellent word processor, MS PowerPoint is patform designed to create slides or presentations, MS Excel is wonderful spreadsheet with mathematical functions, MS Access: It is responsible for collecting information, MS Publisher is in charge of providing necessary tools for design.

Microsoft Office software can handle virtually any task that you can ever have, regarding your office and work. It is used for e-mails, text files, data entry files and spreadsheets, presentations, conference calls and chat within the company. It covers most of our office work, front of the house and back office. Except for the very specific job tasks that require some specific tools and software solutions. It also gets updated with new tools and options with virtually every upgrade.

MS Office is by far the most versatile, complete and widely used software product. Without this software, it will be harder to use computers. There are a lot of benefits of this software and it will take a huge amount of time to explain. In Microsoft Office package, there are several programs that are very useful in any administrative or academic activity. I highly recommended to use Microsoft Office.

Features of Microsoft Office Offline for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

