Evorim Free Firewall for PC is a firewall application developed by Evorim for Microsoft Windows. With this Firewall users were able to solve problems related to the use of bandwidth, the use of unauthorized applications, the use of proxies, and so on. With its easy to understand at the glance user interface and feature-rich services, Free Firewall provides reliable services that complement their product seamlessly. With Free Firewall, you can keep your computer safe from malware, bots, viruses, keyloggers, script injectors, worms, and many other threats.

License: Free

Author: Evorim

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Evorim Free Firewall for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Evorim Free Firewall Overview

For the basic home user, this is a well-rounded firewall and Antivirus solution. It does give you flexibility in settings to modify the sensitivity for alerts. You can do many things with this Firewall, but what I don’t like is that the configuration is a little bit tricky. The setting menu, go to multiple menus to do a simple thing, apart from this, does its job efficiently. With the application, you can carry out webpage blocking policies by category, also with the DNS filter option. These are options that firewall equipment has to apply security in the infrastructure.

With this tool, you can do content filters blocking access to web pages using the categories provided by the firewall. You can restrict access to applications that are not allowed on your PC. You can publish services so they can be available on the Internet. You can also create VPNs IPsec with another device and you can make a VPN SSL to gain secure access to your network from your home. You can do many other things.

Free Firewall is a good firewall for PC Windows, for me, this firewall does its job, it protects the perimeter of your network using the NGFW technology. If you’ll be using this on a computer where you store personal information, it’s a good application. It’s so easy to get viruses and this works really well to prevent that from happening.

Features of Evorim Free Firewall for PC

Prevent attackers from gaining access to your computer

Protect yourself, your privacy, and your personal data

Protection on the Internet

Protect your privacy and personal information

Monitoring mode

Access notification

Regulate internet traffic

Prevent telemetry

Protection against web tracking

Detect viruses

Block botnets

Cooperative mode

Export and import

Filter and sorting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

