Kingsoft Office (WPS Office) for PC is a office suite for Microsoft Windows developed by Kingsoft. It has three primary components: WPS Writer like Microsoft Word, WPS Presentation like MS Power Point, and WPS Spreadsheet like MS Excel. The software is very similar to Microsoft Office hence users will not take too long for users to get used to it and start using it effectively. Kingsoft Office also has the ability to have your documents on their cloud like MS Office makes it easier to move around on different computers, and the best benefit is multi-platform and can be used on Mac OS, PC Windows or Linux. It’s very colourful and helpful in presentation, computing financial data on personal, work, business and educational files.

License: Free

Author: Kingsoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kingsoft Office for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WPS Kingsoft Office it is easier to start ,works at high compatibility with Microsoft Office, Google Docs, Adobe PDF and OpenOffice format. The tool is ideal for use in daily tasks that are performed in the office and outside it. It also has ultra lightweight features and also ultra small installation package, and has ultra fast start speed. It has a nice user interface program, WPS Office by Kingsoft is very easy to use and allows you to quickly share the work done. Supports inserting graphics, hyperlinks or images that help the understanding of your table and content.

Kingsoft is free and a great replacement for Microsoft Office product. You can count on it when you have an office file that you need to open no matter what application was used to create the document. Create and viewing spreadsheets and word documents, editing documents and printing documents. The most useful feature that I observed in the software is its ability to edit the same document across multiple devices. It was helpful to save lot of time.

WPS Office by Kingsoft is an agile and easy to use tool office suite for PC. It allows to create and modify document, presentation, spreadsheet and portal document format “PDF” with total effectiveness. I recommend that you use WPS office tool, because the tool allows you to create document, presentation, spreadsheets very efficiently.

Features of Kingsoft Office for PC

Create amazing document: Writer, Presentations and Spreadsheets

Easy file sharing

Styles are available to use even the ones you created

Easy to download and send files for use

Connect to your Cloud

Fully compatible with Microsoft Word

Fully compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint

Fully compatible with Microsoft Excel

Save documents as a PDF

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Kingsoft Office is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.