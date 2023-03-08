Software updates are a must, but why download and install them one by one when you can get them all at once? The IObit Software Updater lets you stay in control of your software updates. It shows installation status, whether the updates are safe and won’t cause any problems, and lets you choose exactly which programs to update. With the integrated database of all popular software, you can find exactly what you’re looking for – whether that’s gaming tools or business programs. IObit Software Updater helps to rebuild the damaged registry entries and optimize your PC performance.

License: Trial

Author: IObit

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IObit Software Updater for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

IObit Software Updater Overview

IObit Software Updater lets you manage your applications and keep your system up-to-date with just one click. It is capable of uploading the latest versions of your programs without having to visit each developer’s website individually. The program can also be used to update all kinds of game patches and manage which programs update automatically or manually. IObit Software Updater is more powerful than ever before. Additionally, with a bigger database of software packages, IObit Software Updater will deliver you all popular programs including Internet Browsers, System Maintenance, Security Tools, Apps and Plugins, and more.

With a dedicated database of over 2 million programs and a unique one-click approach, the IObit Software Updater takes the effort out of tracking down the right patch for your system, making sure all your software is up to date, and helping increase system stability and preventing malware infection. The program also keeps your device safe by letting you pick which applications should be automatically updated, with support for Windows XP to Windows 11.

Updating software is always a challenge – unless you have the IObit Software Updater. You get the peace of mind that comes from knowing that all of your programs are up-to-date. By having IObit Software Updater scan your PC, you’ll automatically be informed which programs still need to be updated, as well as what operating systems are compatible with them. Updates are then downloaded and installed in a snap.

Features of IObit Software Updater for PC

Relatively cheap

Automatic scans and updates

User-friendly software

Quick to download and install

Free version available

Particularly added remote work tools

Provide safe and clean software

Provide mainstream and prompt software updates

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

