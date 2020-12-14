Google Drive offline installer is a file storage and synchronization service developed by Google Inc. Ease of using as it is inbuilt and integrated with gmail which makes it easy for accessing the files and also share the same with the concerned person. Google Drive is also very much secured and safe and also access can be given as desired to whom you would like to share the data with. But, there is a limited storage space for free account hence you need to buy the premium version for additional space. The user interface UI and UX on google drive is good, you can seamlessly drag, drop, and combine like PC to PC.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Google Drive offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Google Drive allow user to sharing team files across locations of the office offline and online. The application is quick to access and secured and here also the best part is that that the owner of the data can delegate to whom or with which all persons he would like to share with. Google Drive provides 15 GB of space while if you have a edu or business mail from Gsuite you get unlimited storage. You can use Google Drive for free for a long time before it fills up for free. If you go beyond the free storage, the cost is very reasonable to add more space.

Everyone has a Google account so everyone has access to this application and if you don’t have a Google account, you can make one easily. It’s user friendly and easy to use, it does its job. It’s easy to store files and share them with other people. You can use Google Drive to share forms with clients, with your friend, your family, your colleague, and then they used to share completed forms. Which makes it very easy to use, it also eliminates the need for any kind of learning curve.

Google Drive is a safe and easy way to share confidential documents and information. I do highly recommened the usaing of google drive for others too for official usage as it is complete safe and secured. Overall, Google Drive provides you the best cloud storage and backup solution out there.

Features of Google Drive Offline for PC

A well reputed brand Google and that can be trusted

Very user friendly

Quick file upload

Simple Interface

Keep any Files

Share what you want

Safe and secure drive

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivaelnt

