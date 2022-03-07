IObit SysInfo provides detailed download and hardware info for Windows and this software is capable of detecting your system information, processor information, CPU information, motherboard, memory details, optical drives, PCI devices, sound cards, graphics cards, and other peripherals. It helps you better understand the status of your resources and storage, so you can easily fix issues before they lead to problems. This means that you can save time and get more information about how your computer is functioning. It’s also a great way to make sure that your data is safe and sound.

License: Free

Author: IObit

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IObit SysInfo for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

IObit SysInfo Overview

IObit SysInfo provides comprehensive information on your computer. It can automatically detect any device or hardware installed on your PC and show you everything in an easy way. You can know about the information of the CPU, motherboard, display, USB, peripherals, Bluetooth, sensors, and more. Besides, it also includes a real-time monitoring tool to help you know the hardware temperature of CPU/GPU and system. IObit SysInfo is a professional PC diagnosis tool that can detect your hardware issues and report them with details for you to fix them.

IObit SysInfo points out what hardware makes up your computer and displays the information clearly in a table. This way, you can figure out at a glance what’s on your computer and whether it needs to be upgraded. With just one click, you can check your memory status, CPU temperature, and other data through its preinstalled gadgets. It also automatically compares your specs with the game recommended requirements and shows if it’s under power.

IObit SysInfo provides detailed PC specs information, including OS version info, PC Type (Desktop or Laptop), CPU/GPU name, and temperature. This will allow you to keep track of how your PC resources are being consumed and the available space in storage. Overall, IObit SysInfo for PC Windows is an excellent software to monitor the hardware status of your computer. The hardware temperature monitoring module can prevent the PC from overheating and damaging.

Features of IObit SysInfo for PC

Simple and Clear Interface

Real-time Monitoring

Easy and Quick-to-get System Info Summary

Check PC Specs

Free System Info Tool

Available for Windows

Easy to share PC Report

Extensive and Flexible Reporting

Hardware Temperature Alert

Prevent permanent PC damages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. IObit SysInfo is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.