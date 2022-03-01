Sometimes, Windows may not allow you to delete or rename a file, even though the file is not in use by any program or user. This usually happens because particular files and folders on your computer are locked and cannot be changed. IObit Unlocker solves the “Cannot Delete” or “Access Denied” error by releasing the locks. It provides a foolproof way to remove any locked files when they cannot be deleted in Windows. With IObit Unlocker, you can manage all your files the way you want. Just select what you want from the menu and IObit Unlocker will do it for you.

License: Free

Author: IObit

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IObit Unlocker for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

IObit Unlocker is free, light-weighted software that is able to terminate all malicious processes that stop you from deleting or accessing files/folders that you need. Executable files, temporary files, and files in a system folder can all be protected in IObit Unlocker by a simple click. IObit Unlocker will show the locking programs or processes and allows you to unlock, delete, copy or rename a locked file easily. IObit Unlocker gives you several options for managing your locked files: UnLock and Delete, Unlock and Rename, Unlock and Move, and Unlock and Copy.

IObit Unlocker offers a great user experience with a friendly interface and detailed guide, which can help finish all your operations quickly. IObit strives to make software simple, intuitive, and easy to use for everyone. Unlocker stands behind our product and its efficiency. IObit Unlocker is a tool that extends Windows’ ability to unlock files. It eliminates error messages when trying to delete, move, or rename files that are in use.

Managing your files the way you want has never been easier with the IObit Unlocker. Even if there are files you can not manage under normal circumstances, “Unlock & Delete”, “Unlock & Rename”, “Unlock & Move”, and “Unlock & Copy” functions make it a bit of cake to take full control of your files and folders.

Features of IObit Unlocker for PC

Simple and lightweight application

Easy to use

IObit Unlocker is an ideal tool to unlock files/folder

It releases files/folders from being occupied by programs

It allows you to quickly remove or modify files/folders

IObit Unlocker also helps delete files that are stubborn, infected by a virus or spyware

IObit Unlocker is a solution for “undeletable” or locked files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

