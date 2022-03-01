Stop cyber-criminals monitoring and stalking you, cleaning out your bank accounts, or encrypting your files until you pay a ransom. Protect yourself against the latest ransomware threats. Faster, easier, and safer than ever, the latest IObit Malware Fighter provides complete protection from computer viruses to secure your PC. This new version comes equipped with ZD engines technology which enables 3 layers of online security to stop not just viruses but other kinds of malware as well. It scans your system in seconds and protects you from malware, viruses, Trojans, and other security threats.

License: Free

Author: IObit

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IObit Malware Fighter for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

IObit Malware Fighter Overview

IObit Malware Fighter provides multi-protection with IObit and Bitdefender engines. The New Sandbox detects the real-time infection of viruses and malware by checking suspect files in a safe environment rather than accessing sensitive information. An Intelligent Diagnosis allows you to diagnose any PC problems from your mobile phone or tablet. Protect your personal data against spyware and hackers, as well as protect yourself online through Anti-Tracking, Password Manager, IP Protection, and Data Shred offering different security levels according to your own needs.

IObit Malware Fighter is designed to let you enjoy the full potential of your computer. If your computer is not working at its full speed, IObit Malware Fighter will clean up the junk files and residual files and make space for new ones. It allows you to use a cleaner PC with increased stability, safety, and performance. With its real-time protection mechanism, IObit will detect emerging internet threats before they get a chance to infect your PC.

Overall, IObit Malware Fighter accurately detects the most common PC viruses and malware at the earliest time possible. It also fights spyware and adware that may steal your important information. With Password Protection, App Hibernation, and IObit Cloud technology, you can protect your important data from being stolen, block intruders to access your computer, hide your online tracks, keep your computer safe from ransomware attacks, and boost your computer speed.

Features of IObit Malware Fighter for PC

Scan

Browser Protect

Security Guard

Tools

Action Center

Anti-Tracking

DNS Protect

Download Protection

Surfing Protection

Anonymous Online

USB Disk Guard

Behavior Guard

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

