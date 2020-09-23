LibreOffice Offline

LibreOffice latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you want a verdure amazing tool for files management that comes with marvellous writing and editing features, you must try LibreOffice. LibreOffice is a free, open source office suite like Microsoft Office, OpenOffice and WPS Office for Windows OS. This application makes life and daily work in office a little easier until a beginner can start using it immediately without problems. The application opens quickly and the user interface is easy to use and the company offers excellent support and offers several additional templates.

Libre Office is one stop solution for all the office related solutions. It work in any place and at any time and to access without problems or limitations all the documents that you want to use. You get basically Word, Excel, Powerpoint, PDF as a single package. It offers Writter: Word Processor, Calc: Spreadsheet, Base: Database, Draw: Diagram, Math: Formula Editor, Chart and Impress: Presentation. The application is good for viewing all kinds of documents, it’s very easy to use and very smooth.

With LibreOffice you can open many format, view and edit your files anywhere through this computer product, it is less complicated and very easy to use. It has everything combined in a single application can handle many formats and is easily updateable. Very helpful to save, to edit, to insert data pt pictures and to send all of kinds of document application, Words, Spreadsheets, PDF, etc and send them by email and WhatsApp.

It is very much recommended to anyone as a substitute for MS Office. LibreOffice tool is the lightest and most versatile office suite for both PC and mobile devices that does not sacrifice functionality in any way. I recommend Libre Office above any other in its class because it really helps to work with documents and spreadsheets with a minimal learning curve.

Features of LibreOffice

Save and open documents in ODF (Open Document File) format

Exporting ODF documents to flat XML

Import Microsoft Visio documents and Microsoft Publisher

Open the document * .docx. Docx is the standard document format for Microsoft Office 2007 applications and the latest

Save documents in PDF format

Add comments and annotations to documents

Remote control application for presentations

Collaborate through the CMIS Protocol

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Hard Disk Space

