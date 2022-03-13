Have an older game controller or a generic controller that you wish was compatible with Windows 10 and UWP? This software makes it possible! XOutput is software that can convert DirectInput into XInput. DirectInput data is read and sent to a virtual XInput (Xbox 360 Controller) device. XInput is the new standard game controller input on windows. Many other games or gamepads may also work with no issues. In case you cannot find your gamepad, racing wheel, or joystick in the standard controller settings, try that software and see if your gamepad is compatible with XOutput and what presets it offers.

License: Free

Author: Ármin Csutorás

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: XOutput for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

XOutput Controller Overview

XInput is the new standard game controller input on windows, and DirectInput can no longer be used with Universal Windows Platform software, but with this tool, you can use DirectInput devices as well. In addition to this, you can use a DirectInput controller in XInput games without having to change any of the game settings. This also fixes the issue of some games not detecting older game controllers. Output supports XInput gaming controllers with interchangeable thumbsticks, D-pads, and buttons, to provide perfect compatibility for many games.

You can use your PS4 controller to play games on a PC. And you can use an Xbox 360 controller to play games on PS4. This way, you are able to play your favorite games with your favorite controller, even if the game does not support it. This software is easy to use, just download and install. It will start running in the background, the only thing left is just running the game. You can configure your gamepad with this application.

Overall, This software allows you to control multiple DirectInput gamepads with your XInput based controller. Including, but not limited to, the Xbox One and Steam Controllers. If you have issues, install the official XBox 360 controller drivers, Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio 2015, and .NET 5 ASP.NET and Desktop runtime.

Features of XOutput for PC

Simple software

Easy to use

XBox controller emulation

Axis, button, slider, dpad support

ViGEm and SCPToolkit compatibility

Multilanguage support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

