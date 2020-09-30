TikTok latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. TikTok is a free application for anyone where you can watch funny, fantasy, magical and much more videos. The application developed and published by TikTok Pte LTD for Android device. In TikTok, you can learn cool dances, watch comedy moment, watch sport video, funny video and more. The application itself was created for all ages to be able to sing and share as well as lip sing to popular songs and post for all to see. From small children, teenagers, adults and even grandparents can also use this application, very easy to master, without any hassle. You can Make a ton of creative videos in this application, though the filters in the phones aren’t here.

License: Free

Author: TikTok Pte LTD

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TikTok

File Size:

TikTok it is a really amazing application to go on when your bored or want to say or sing something really fast and you get to follow your artist, comedian, celeb or etc. This new social platform makes others look like they are from the stone ages. TikTok is your ordinary destination for short-form mobile video. With TikTok you can watch short video, create your video and follow artist or public figure. Like Instagram video, IGTV and YouTube video, TikTok will quickly adapt to your taste to offer the most relevant, interesting, fun, quirky, head turning videos.

There are many videos that you can watch such as: Dance video, comedy video, vlog video, food video, sports video, DIY video, animals video, funny video, hack video and everything in between. With Tik Tok you can also discover videos from endless categories. Making videos is super fun and having all of your friends, your family, your coleague see them.

Tik Tok is awesome application where you can lip sing, dance, sing along. You can watch you friend, family and people you have never met. You can create a private account so only people who follow you can see your account. You will really enjoy this application. This application is an awesome way to make lots of new friends.

Features of TikTok

Watch millions of videos selected just for you

Get entertained and inspired by a global community of creators

Add your favorite music or sound to your videos for free

Use emoji stickers and face filters

Free Editing tools allow you to easily trim, cut, merge and duplicate video clips

Live streaming filters are constantly being updated with fresh, creative designs

Dance, Comedy, Vlog, Food, Sports, DIY, Animals, and everything in between. Discover videos from endless categories

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for TikTok.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download TikTok APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded TikTok.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. TikTok is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.