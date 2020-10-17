Open Broadcaster Software OBS Studio Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. OBS Studio Portable is a free, open source broadcaster software developed and published by OBS Project for Windows. The application is available to use by the whole organisation and there are more and more staff who are taking up the opportunity to use it for recording lectures and short videos for anyone. OBS Portable allows faculty to record from and easily combine different video and audio sources. It can also recording, editing, rendering is simple and storage is plentiful. The application is also great for one to many delivery for lectures as well as short video introductions, assignment briefs and other information for students.

Open Broadcaster Software Studio is a very simple but functionally great software for recording Live streams. The application gives seamless integration with any ease management system, thus making it very easy to integrate without any hassle. The best features such as: High performance real time video/audio capturing, Set up an unlimited number of scenes, Intuitive audio mixer, Powerful and easy to use configuration, Streamlined Settings panel, Modular ‘Dock’ UI and many more.

Open Broadcaster Software supports all your favorite streaming platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook live streaming and more. Also, you can quickly access the portion of the video by choosing the slide, that comes handy when you want to refer back. OBS Studio Portable is a great tool not only to share Live stream, but also record your streaming video. Although the UI looks slightly unappealing, functionally Open Broadcaster Software Studio is great.

OBS Studio Portable provides great features for sharing and controlling access to video content. User can produce a video and have very tight control over who can view it and what they can do with it. The functionality is probably the most obvious advantage that this software has over others.

Features of OBS Studio Portable

Produce HD quality videos

Record with microphone audio

Record with internal audio, or microphone + internal audio mixed together

Options for recording countdown and stop when you lock your screen

Control your recording from controls widget and from notifications

You can pause and resume while you are recording

Choose to record to MP4 or MKV video file

Many huge settings to optimize performances and quality

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Memory: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

