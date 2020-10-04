Ammyy Admin latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit portable. Are you looking for a software that is lightweight, stable, portable, easy to use for remote desktop PC purposes? you can try Ammyy Admin. Ammyy Admin, similiar to AeroAdmin is a free remote desktop software or remote control created by Ammyy LLC. This has easily become the best remote application in the world, easy to setup with a simple user interface program and absolutely easy to use for everyone. And once it’s setup you can access your remote computer from any PC device as long as it has this application installed and from any computer with the computer version of this app installed. All you need is this application and an stable internet connection.

Just keep in mind, this is for remote access to a computer. This app is not made to remote into your Android device. Its only designed to use your PC to PC or Desktop to Desktop Microsoft Windows. This really solves that problem, it is a simple to install, painless solution, so basically, I can do anything from anywhere. You will need to install the Ammyy Admin program free for non professional use on the computer you want to access, this is true of all programs of this type.

With this application, you can being able to use Ammy Admin to view and in some cases operate my devices remotely. Use this software to help people who need a hand doing something on their pc. You was able to use yor PC desktop to do a transaction using my home pc while I was hundred of miles from home. All it takes is having your home pc with the software loaded and you knowing your password.

With Ammyy Admin you can remotely access a computer (mine or someone elses) and it is like I am at that computer. Overall, Ammyy Admin is a great little application a must have, especially if you’ve already got setup on your computers because all you really need to do then install the app and get down to work.

Features of Ammyy Admin

Remote desktop works without installation

Transparent for Firewalls and User Friendly

Remote server control

File manager

Fast performance

Support HTTPs proxy (100% secure connection)

High standard of data transfer security

Full Microsoft Windows compatibility

Vast number of features at competitive price

Voice chat

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

