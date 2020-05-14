Winamp 5.8 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you like listening to mp3 music favorite songs? maybe this is the software you are looking for. Winamp is a free audio player made by Nullsoft by Justin Frankel in 1996. This program presenting audio and music player with many more features. With the best sound quality, good skin material design and cool play screen that make it best music player app for PC Windows. Winamp media player supports different audio player formats of Mp3, Wav, Amr, Falc and many more. This program can also music player plus offers random song play option by artist, album ,playlist and tracks like AIMP media player.

License: Free

Author: Nullsoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Winamp

File Size: 7.5 Mb

This music app does what it is supposed to do. You can to see more pictures of album covers for the artists in Winamp media player after play some music. Very few albums have pictures so instead you see a standard logo. The Mp3 files that are downloaded are organized well and play very well with no problem. I love this music app, so user friendly.

Winamp coming with easy music downloads from whatever web site you use. You can easyly to make playlists and great sound quality. With this app, you can organize your music with ease, Winamp media player will easily to find all the music in your PC. This way you can listen to music outside the house, unlike Pandora or other major music apps.

This is an free amazing music player ever created. I totally recommend it, It helps everyone focus on classes in allowed to play music in, and it needs no Wi-Fi at all. You need it to down load the music, but to play and change the equalizer is offline. I recommend this to anyone who loves or likes music, of any age.

Features of Winamp

Music player is so simple and easy to use

Free music apps that don’t need internet

Create and manage playlists

Add a multiple songs to playlist at one click

Notification control, you can control music player from notification

Home screen music widget

Search with song artist or album and find them later after downloading using any File Explorer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 1 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Winamp is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.