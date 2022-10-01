Want to enjoy a variety of different games with your mini retro console? It’s time to get excited Nintendo fans! With Hakchi2 CE, one of the most popular SNES emulators for PC, you’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite games just like it’s 1990 again. Gone are the days of waiting for hours for your retro console to reboot so you can play a few rounds of Super Mario Kart. Now, you can use this new game changer that makes it easier than ever to play games from any region on a Nintendo Mini or SNES Classic Mini.

Hakchi2 CE Overview

With the latest version of Hakchi2 CE, you can play Super Famicom, Game Boy, NES, Sega Mega Drive, and Master System games on any Super Nintendo Mini console you want. The program is mainly designed for beginners and is quite easy to use. Whenever a download link is broken for one game, there are plenty more to choose from that it never makes a big deal. All in all, if you own a SNES Mini and want to add many more titles to your console, this program is what you need. With the help of this program, you can add any game for any other system to your console.

With Hakchi2 CE, you can easily hack your Super NES Mini in no time, without having to deal with complicated procedures. Just follow our step-by-step instructions and tips from the tutorial to get started. Then, you’ll be able to enjoy a whole new world of possibilities. You can add additional games in just a few minutes with this easy-to-use tool. The program essentially installs custom firmware on your console and it helps you create a customized ROMs folder using the built-in wizard. Additionally, adding emulators is possible with this program.

The application is easy to use and will not cause any problems on your computer. If you want to find out more about the capabilities of Hakchi2 CE, check out the official page of the program on GitHub.

Features of Hakchi2 CE for PC

Change any game settings

Fill all game data automatically using included database

Automatically check for supported games

Search for box art using Google Images

Use Game Genie codes for NES games; including the Game Genie database

Automatically patch problem games (patches for many popular games included)

Upload hundreds of games at once

Return to the HOME menu with a button combination instead of the Reset button

Enable autofire A/B

Simulate the start button on the second controller (for Famicom Mini)

Disable seizure protection

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

