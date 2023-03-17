When it comes to backing up your music and videos, you don’t want to take any chances – especially if you have thousands of dollars tied up in your digital collection. That’s why we developed iTouchCopy for Windows. Using state-of-the-art technology and licensed software, TouchCopy allows you to transfer all the files on your iPod or iPhone directly into iTunes or onto your Mac computer. If you recently replaced a computer or experiencing a hard drive failure, TouchCopy backup for PC is for you. TouchCopy provides a solution that’s designed specifically for people restoring their computer or recovering from a catastrophe – within minutes, you’ll have all the content from your iPod and iPhone backed up in iTunes on your new computer where it can easily be found and managed.

License: Trial

Author: Wide Angle Software Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TouchCopy for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

TouchCopy Overview

TouchCopy is a simple, fast, and powerful way to get photos and videos off your iPod, iPhone, or iPad and onto your laptop or PC. TouchCopy also copies files directly onto your iTunes library on your Mac or PC for backup. Further, TouchCopy lets you import iTunes playlists upon their creation on your iPod touch so there’s no need to re-create those once you’re back on a computer. You can also use TouchCopy to transfer the contents of the device back into iTunes and sync that content with another device or update an existing library.

It’s now easier to move your music from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to a computer. You can recover lost playlists and podcasts with this simple-to-use application. The TouchCopy software lets you make a copy of the content stored on your iDevice; it also enables you to transfer some content onto your PC in MP3 format. With TouchCopy, you can copy them onto your computer and share them with friends, or save them for later. It’s a simple way to save a photo that you would otherwise have deleted or lost.

Overall, TouchCopy is the best of both worlds. The app will connect to your iPod without needing a computer. With its built-in drag-and-drop functionality, you can just drag and drop your photos, videos, music, playlists, or podcasts onto your Mac or PC with iTunes.

Features of TouchCopy for PC

Backup iPhone Photos and Videos

Transfer iPhone Contacts

Backup iPhone Call Log History

Export iPhone Calendars

iPhone File Manager

Transfer music from iPhone / iPod / iPad to iTunes

Save iPhone SMS, WhatsApp, and iMessage

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

