Discover the right balance between system stability, power efficiency, and performance with a tool that is easy to use and effective at tuning your PC’s settings. The XTU software lets you modify many of the most important processor parameters, monitor and re-configure key components such as voltages and frequencies, and even test your overclocked system. With XTU, you can squeeze every last drop of performance from your PC. And now with the new UI, you can explore your PC’s full potential with interactive visuals that dynamically show how frequency, voltage, and temperature affect your CPU’s performance.

License: Free

Author: Intel

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Intel Extreme Tuning Utility Overview

The Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for PC Windows has been updated to include a feature that provides an easy way to enter an advanced overclocking state for Broadwell-E, Skylake-X, and Kaby Lake-X processors. In addition, a new simple overclocking mode is available for several Core i7 processor models (65th Anniversary Edition; 6th Gen Intel Core i7 family). The software also includes the capability to monitor system power consumption on platforms that support this feature. XTU includes several new features for Intel “Core” processors and Intel motherboards, including support for AVX2 instruction sets and last-level cache ratios.

Intel (XTU) is a Windows-based performance-tuning software designed to help you get the most from your Intel processor, motherboard, and platform. With XTU’s intuitive interface, built-in stress tests, and easy-to-use functionality, you can tweak your system for maximum gaming and enthusiast performance or energy efficiency. Using XTU you can max out your CPU by tuning the Estate voltage, frequency, and ratios as well as configure your motherboard to run optimally with your CPU.

Overall, Intel XTU is the most popular and most powerful PC tuning utility on the market. It provides you with a multitude of overclocking options to measure and tune your system’s performance so you can get the most out of it. Whether overclocking for gaming, video editing, rendering, or benchmarking, XTU gives you access to all the key tools.

Features of Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for PC

Configure various system performance

Change select configuration parameters without restarting your system

Individual stress tests are available for CPU, graphics, and memory

The system information tab provides details about the motherboard, processor, and BIOS

Multiple hardware monitor options for temperature, voltage, and frequencies

Ability to save a profile on your system for various performance configurations

Provides a one-click overclocking experience

The BIOS-less feature set allows you to overclock certain controls

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Intel Extreme Tuning Utility is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.