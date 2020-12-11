IrfanView Portable for PC is a image viewer and simple editor for Microsoft Windows developed by Irfan Skiljan. This is a very lightweight tool to use for photo management and basic photo editing. IrfanView Portable is not only the easiest image and photo viewer software to use, but in many instances outweighs. Users also can organize, manage, and edit all in one place. The best part about IrfanView image viewer is it packages in multiple pieces of software into one program making for a quick workflow. Quick view mode helps users to find the images, then will go into view mode or edit. IrfanView has come an extremely long way and makes it very very easy to find something that you’re looking for.

License: Free

Author: Irfan Skiljan

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IrfanView Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

While other applications might have more features, the application normally only need a few basic functions to edit certain photos and it’s need to be able to do that fairly fast. IrfanView Portable edition did not take long to install and took even less time to get up and running. The price is free for now for a fast program and you can use it with several other programs. It is an easy to use simple view and editing and cataloguing package. Images can easily be grouped under keywords and have descriptions added as the data that will permanently stay with the picture.

This applicaion can handle all the new raw files from all photo cameras, you can enjoy review from all photos with this great application. The import tool on IrfanView will checks for duplicates before they get imported. This is a very help feature if you are like most people and have quite a few photos. This definitely helps speed up the viewing process when you can just do it all in a few clicks.

IrfanView is a simple photo or image viewer application for Microsoft Windows and is one of the most important reasons to use this application in any work environment. If you are sick of paying monthly fees for applications that are slow and crash often then switch over to IrfanView Portable edition and save yourself money and time.

Features of IrfanView Portable for PC

The program is small and compact

Support many other file formats and features

IrfanView is also capable of creating screen savers and slideshows

Can play audio media such as mp3

Pictures can be filtered by keeping vignette

Can add any Text and Cool Stickers on your pictures of any font sizes

Can also draw animation on this Photo editing tool

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

