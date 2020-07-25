GTA Punjab latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. GTA Punjab is one of the best GTA games ever made. The story is amazing, characters are vast and unique, what more can you ask for? GTA Punjab is MOD for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas by Rockstar Games. It’s one of those open world games you could play a thousand hours in and not complete everything, because it isn’t about completing everything, it’s about having a good time. The game locations, in-game sceneries, world’s dynamic events, world’s immersion, in-game enviorment, the weather system, day and night cycle, in-game missions, the lengh and quality of missions, side missions, bonus missions is good.

License: Free

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

File Name: GTA Punjab

The graphics are the best the systems of then would allow, the locations are detailed and full of character, and the style allows one to become fully enveloped in the time period in which “Grand Theft Auto Punjab takes place. Some moments in the storyline of GTA Punjab are unforgettable, and it is thanks to how beautifully crafted this experience is and how all the pieces mesh into one extravagant game.

GTA Punjab MOD for GTA Sand Andreas will give you massive graphics and popular cities of punjab with punjabi guy who will be your player in the game. with lots of new cheats in the game. you can choose to your liking, gang turf war mechanics, the amount of establishments properties you can own in-game. The fact you can swim, makes this game, hands down the best GTA title to offer.

GTA Punjab became confident enough to tell their own story, they in turn were able to dig deep into their creativity and mold many extravagant and unforgettable missions for the player to enjoy.

Features of GTA Punjab

If a perfect game Existed

The best GTA Mod of the early series

Time to take San Andreas with this near flawless

This is what a game GTA should be

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

