GTA Vice City Stories Mod

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories Mod pc download free full offline setup exe game for windows 32 and 64 bit. Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories is the port of the PSP game by Rockstar Games. There have been a number of different Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games on the PC. The three principle games are GTA 3, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas, GTA IV and GTA V. The story, the characters, the music, the voice actors, all perfect. This is one of the best games ever made. The story is not exactly complex, and could be a side-story in another GTA entry, but it’s a blast all the way through with no real downtime. The game’s gameplay mechanics remain solid, there is enough progression to keep you occupied for at least a few days, and freeroam.

License: Free

Author: vcspcedition.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 and Windows Vista

Language: Enghlish

Version: GTA Vice City Stories v3 2018

File Name: GTA Vice City Stories PC Edition

File Size: 3 Gb

In this modification the team converting the map, characters, vehicles and weapons from the original game files and remastering content. Each built upon the achievements of the others and was controversial in its own right. In each game you have to do a number of kill all the gang members. In the previous games, there were several missions that were especially memorable like gang, drugs and shooting mission. Again the standard fair, I’ve seen this all before in four previous GTA games.

The story of the game takes place in 1984, 2 years before the events of Vice City. You play as Vic Vance, the brother of Lance Vance from the original. Vic is in the Army but gets betrayed by his superior officer and is promptly kicked out. Like the previous version, you get to take over gang businesses and claim them as your own.

Grand Theft Auto games series have so much to do that it would normally elicit a full from just about anyone. While Vice City Stories has that overwhelming ability to do just about any side mission you could ever want. If you don’t have the PSP or PS2 console version and like GTA games this is game for you.

Features of GTA Vice City Stories Mod

Good action game

You can earn money and get weapons

With powerful gangsters

So many type of vehicles.

You can drive different kinds of vehicles, Drive bikes, Drive in tank

System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo Processor @ 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Processor @ 2.8 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 4,2 GB free space

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT with 256 MB VRAM

DirectX: Version 9.0c

