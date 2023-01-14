Are you looking for a way to maximize productivity, track team performance, and make sure no time is wasted? Time Doctor for PC is here to help! With the powerful software, you can easily monitor your team’s progress and gain valuable insights into their work. With automatic time tracking and reporting, you’ll have total clarity on who’s working hard and who needs help – taking the stress out of managing a team. With Time Doctor you will have a powerful overview of everything from productivity levels, and task completion to resource allocation and performance team by team.

License: Trial

Author: Time Doctor LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Time Doctor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Time Doctor Overview

The application helps you track your time and productivity so you can improve individual and overall performance. Automatic time tracking lets you know where the team excels and where it needs help so you can easily improve individual and overall performance. By measuring and analyzing how your team spends its time, you’ll be able to be more engaged on each project, offering encouragement and stepping in when necessary. You’ll be able to be more engaged on each project, offering encouragement and stepping in when necessary. Plus, insight will help you recognize strong performers building morale across teams.

When your employees see how tracking their time gives them valuable knowledge about their strengths and weaknesses. When they are overwhelmed and when they are underutilized you’ll be amazed at how productive, accountable and self-directed they become. Put your team in control of their time with Time Doctor. If you want to take your business to the next level, you need to know where your employees spend their time and when they are most productive.

Overall, The software helps you manage your personal and professional time more effectively, with automatic time tracking that gives you insights into where the team excels and where it needs help. Get done in less time with Time Doctor – the perfect way to take control of your day.

Features of Time Doctor for PC

Time Tracking and Employee Monitoring

Online Timesheets and Payroll

Project Management and Budgeting

Productivity Measuring and Summary Reports

Distraction Alerts

Website, App & Chat Monitoring

Screenshots, Screen Recording, & Activity Levels

All Devices

Integrations & API

Customization Options

Encourage work-life balance and avoid burnout

Email Notifications

Offline Time Tracking

Private and Secure

Client Login Access

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Time Doctor.