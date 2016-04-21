Notepad++ Plugins Manager

Notepad++ Plugin Manager latest version for PC Windows is a collection of tools that play a role of completion for Notepad++. nppPluginList is an official collection of Notepad++ plugins developed by Don Ho and Notepad++ Community for Microsoft Windows. The plugins manager will help users or everyone to install, update, remove the plugins as users desire. This project contains Explorer, Function List, Hex Editor, Spell Checker, and a console program NppExec. The list is in JSON format, but encapsulated in a binary (DLL), so it can be signed by a certificate to avoid being hacked.

License: Free

Author: Don Ho

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Notepad++ Plugin Manager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Notepad++ Plugin Manager Overview

Even though it has lots of plugins, sometimes it becomes difficult to find the right kind of plugin which will help you. Apart from this, there is nothing much which I don’t like about it. For testing your plugin for listing, installation, removal, and update under Plugin Admin, you need Notepad++ binary in debug mode 32-bit or 64-bit, the latest version of wingup 32-bit or 64-bit, and nppPluginList.json (you should rename it from pl.x64.json or pl.x86.json, according to your plugin’s architecture). Replace notepad++.exe and GUP.exe of your Notepad++ installation.

By downloaded nppPluginsList, copy pl.x64.json or pl.x86.json to %PROGRAMDATA%\Notepad++\plugins\Config

ppPluginList.JSON (or \plugins\Config

ppPluginList.JSON – see New Plugins Home), then you’re all set – the menu item “Plugin Admin” will be under menu “Plugin” of your debug mode notepad++.exe. Launch this command will launch the Plugin Admin dialog and the rest should be intuitive.

If you want to develop an application using PHP, HTML, XML, Javascript especially in NodeJS and you are not sure which IDE or text editor to use then this is the best editor to start with. For more information about the plugins manager you can visit official sites Notepad++ Plugin Manager.

Features of Notepad++ Text Editor for PC

Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding

User-Defined Syntax Highlighting and Folding

PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expression) Search/Replace

GUI entirely customizable: minimalist, tab with close button, multi-line tab, vertical tab, and vertical document list

Document Map

Auto-completion: Word completion, Function completion, and Function parameters hint

Multi-Document (Tab interface)

Multi-View

WYSIWYG (Printing)

Zoom in and zoom out

Multi-Language environment supported

Bookmark

Macro recording and playback

Launch with different arguments

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor with 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Notepad++ Plugin Manager is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.