Git Bash Portable GUI latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking the perfect version control system (VCS) for Windows? you must try Git Gui. Git Bash is a distributed version control for tracking source code developed and published by Junio Hamano and others. It is like the many other version control standard tool for version control today. It’s really fast, compact, and reliable. You can learn git in a couple of hours and start very quickly. If you have a problem, you can troubleshoot in a matter of minutes with a simple Google search or watching YouTube videos, or reading blog or website.

License: Free

Author: Junio Hamano and others

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Git Bash Portable

File Size:

For newcomers, Git Gui is a little complex as the documentation isn’t that great. A lot of the information needs to be taken up from a variety of websites like stackoverflow or individual blog. For beginner you must try understanding the staging process and how branches work all of that are really going to help in the process. Git will helps users effectively manage your repositories and collaborate with other developers on platforms like Github to better the projects.

Git Gui is a open source version control like Apache Subversion for code version. With this application you can mange code with unlimited branches, mange user different branches. The application also integrated with all developer tools and the platform is independent. Git has been helpful in managing repositories effectively and working on changes the way.

Git Bash is truly reliable for anyone. It becomes very easy to manage your code from anywhere around the globe. Arguably it is the preferred tool for version control in comparison to its rivals. This is specially helpful in organisations where multiple people are working on the same repository.

Features of Git Bash Portable

Free and Open Source

Branching and Merging

Small and Fast

Data Assurance

Staging Area

The Git Project is a member project of Software Freedom Conservancy

One of the nicest features of any Distributed SCM

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

