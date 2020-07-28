ComboFix latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. ComboFix is a antivirus, anti-malware and anti-spyware application developed by sUBs for Microsoft Windows. ComboFix focuses on the core task of keeping my PC free of malware, spyware and virus. This application can automatically remove any types of malware that it locates. This a great tool to use after removing a virus, spyware and malware from your machine. ComboFix has a simple interface program, like comand prompt and easy to use for everyone. This tool set of various fixes allows a skilled user or technician to try and repair any damage inflicted by viruses, malware, and redirects.

License: Free

Author: sUBs

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ComboFix

File Size:

The application showed almost perfect virus, spyware and malware detection ratio during our evaluation. The real-time safeguard’s response time was excellent. ComboFix can help you to ensure that your computer stays malware free. ComboFix can help you not only clean up the mess ravaged by said infection, but bring the system back to a pre infection state. This tool allows you to reset the IE hosts file, so that when a user goes to look up a web address, they will find the correct site.

ComboFix can remove things that are too far gone for other malware product to remove. It’s good at what it does, it’s free. This tool is very powerful, but can do harm, rather than good, if it is used in a manner that is not precisely configured for what the situation warrants. I will recommendations ComboFix to others considering to use the software. I recommend this be only used with individuals that have moderate to advanced technical expertise, not for newbie people.

This is by far the biggest life-saving tool for home protection dealing with users that get viruses for us. This tool, although the last in my arsenal is one that is amazing at getting rid of the viruses, spyware and malware. Overall, This application is a good app to supplement standard system cleaners and Anti-Virus, and keep your PC Windows running smoothly.

Features of ComboFix

Simple Interface

Results from using the tool

Resolves issues that other software won’t touch as fixing issues with Windows Registries

Easy to use with a recovery USB

Command Line Interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

