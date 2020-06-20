MegaDownloader latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MegaDownloader is a free, lightweight and fast download manager for MEGA sharing files. The application developed by Megadownloader App Team for Microsoft Windows. With this application, you can download multiple files simultaneously with multiple connections per file like Internet Download Manager. MegaDownloader is a lightweight application and it takes up less than 2MB and consumes little resources of RAM. The download manager is also secure, doesn’t show adsense or banners when using it. Mega Downloader is an amazing download manager application, covers all the features users needed to start download files.

License: Free

Author: Megadownloader App Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MegaDownloader

File Size:

It has a rich feature set that is second to none and excels in it’s integration points with other download manager files services. The speed of this download manager is very very fast and good but some video tutorials would assist on boarding new users. If there was also an interactive step tour this would help, you can try to watch tutorials of official sites or YouTube videos. However this is very easy to learn because the product has some many levels to it’s features.

MegaDownloader is a download client for MEGA.NZ, allowing you to easily download files from MEGA.NZ sharing files. With this application, you can easily download many files such as: videos, audios, photos, documents and many more faster. This download manager takes a great approach to managing downloads in the MEGA file sharing site ecosystem.

MegaDownloader is a simple and easy of use, the interface is simple to use, add links and start downloading. The software also to download the files, and periodically checks for updates. If you want a fully featured download manager you will be hard pressed to find a more feature rich plugin like this one.

Features of MegaDownloader

Free, fast, lightweight download manager app

The interface is simple to use

It allows pausing, stopping and resuming file downloads

Required .NET 4.0 or higher

MegaDownloader is safe

You can use an HTTP sniffer like Fiddler to see what does MegaDownloader in the background

The usage license is free

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

