You’re looking for a way to manage your books with one software? Epubor is the solution! With a set of features that make reading and handling eBooks easier, Epubor Reader is the perfect companion for book lovers. You can import books in bulk, annotate, read on different devices, and manage all your eBooks in one place. It’s time to ditch your old reader and give Epubor Reader a try. No more messy EPUB files! Keep all your eBooks together in one place with the help of Epubor Reader, your best eBook organizer. It is really easy to use and organize.

License: Trial

Author: epubor.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Epubor Reader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Epubor Reader Overview

It is fast, handy, and user-friendly. Epubor Reader has a clean and well-organized interface, so you can find your favorite books quickly and easily. Epubor Reader is the best all-in-one reader software for ebooks, documents, MOBI/AZW files with highlighting and annotation features. With Epubor Reader, you can easily import your existing eBooks or purchased eBooks from the internet into one library. Moreover, Epubor Reader has powerful features to help you manage and organize all your ebooks: add PDF documents or text files to your ebook library, create bookmarks, highlight text and add notes directly in reading mode.

Epubor Reader for Windows enables you to view, organize, and manage your eBooks in a library. You can easily sync your ebooks among different computers via cloud service (Dropbox, Google Drive, SkyDrive, etc.) or media server (DLNA/AirPlay, etc.). With this application, you are able to organize ebooks into a library according to author, title, tags, rating, publish date, and many more. You can easily add any books to the list by browsing your local drives or network.

Overall, Epubor Reader is a great eBook management software, which can help you view the content of your eBooks in a single library. You can import ebooks to it from various sources like your local computer or the internet. With the help of a powerful search feature in Epubor Reader, you can find any book in your library within seconds.

Features of Epubor Reader for PC

Fully Customizable Reading Experience

User-friendly Interface

Auto switch between single and dual page mode

Change fonts, font size, and background colors

Highlight in the text, take notes, and bookmark pages

Switch reading mode between horizontal and vertical scrolling

Easily import ebooks to Epubor Reader

Search any book in your library by book title or even the text of one book

Sort books by author, language, publisher, or ISBN under the catagory column

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Epubor Reader.