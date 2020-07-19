Chrome Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Chrome Portable is free, fast and portable browser for Microsoft Windows. The application has a nice speed for surfing the internet and it does not require much skills or knowledge to be able to use, like other browser out of there. This is a fast web browser, secure, intuitive, innovative, authentic, lightweight, fits all platforms, is virtually the official browser of all devices. The best features of Google Chrome Portable browser is, it’s offer you the best and safest experience to browse the world wide web, no matter what web page you need to open.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Chrome Portable

File Size:

Google Chrome Portable browser offers a great performance both for the daily user. Anyone can surfs exclusively to see news, watch movie, watch streaming sports or perform simple operations. This application also recommended for the most advanced users, programmers, engineers, who require certain demands when doing work. It also provides a wide range of add-ons or extensions, which facilitate the experience of surfing the web.

Google Chrome Portable features are so amazing as it is easy to use. Because of it’s speed, anyone can use Chrome Portable browser for research especially when am running out of time. Also as a student, workers, teacher and freelancer some times deliver jobs with heavy files is done better with Chrome. Chrome Portable browser is constantly updated to improve any kind of vulnerable details that are present.

Google Chrome is the representation of what should be a web browser. Google Chrome and this browser is the browser that I use by default in all my devices, whether laptop, tablet, smartphone, and whatever I have to use. I recommend Chrome Portable browser to anyone who wants speed in browsing or surfing the internet and aesy of use.

Features of Chrome Portable

Whatever it is, get it done fast

Get more out of the web with Google smarts

Security you never have to think about

Take your Chrome with you everywhere

Simplified start page layout

New download manager and background downloading

Updated main menu items

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

