HWiNFO Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. HWiNFO Portable is free software for diagnostic, monitoring developed by HWiNFO Team for Microsoft Windows and DOS. HWiNFO has customizable interface with variety of options, multiple types of reports, status logging and interfacing with other tools or add-ons. HWiNFO has many features since its very useful while accessing hardware report of specified time. It has also a plethora of information, complicated to navigate, many different search options. But, there is a large learning curve to being able to use HWiNFO for beginner user and be able to understand what the data you’re looking at filter through it all to find what you need.

License: Free

Author: HWiNFO Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HWiNFO Portable

File Size:

There are multiple reports dashboard with your Monitor PC generated over application logs in the application that alerts users over failures and issues. HWiNFO is also used as a security tool to detect many option of your CPU, RAM, Graphic Card, USB, LAN, Hard Disk, breaches and vulnerable access controls. This is accurate monitoring of all system components for actual status and failure prediction like many other tool out of there. HWiNFO can be very complicated to navigate and use for beginner users to identifying a particular option, but you can also learn for this.

With HWiNFO is easy to divide the operations dashboard, which is helping the each department to view there information about your hardware configuration. It is the best tool to analyze the logs based on different charts and visual graphs. It has good plugins to help with security and auditing. The add on or plug ins such as: RivaTuner/MSI Afterburner/EVGA Precision On-Screen Display, Rainmeter plug-in, Samurize plug-in, HWiNFOMonitor and more.

HWiNFO is very rich in terms of documentation which really makes you going easy, you can learn in blog or website or HWiNFO forum. Overall, It’s very good hardware monitor and diagnostic application, if you know what you’re doing, which there is documentation for, but if you don’t have lots of hardware experience.

Features of HWiNFO Portable

Free Hardware Information tools

In-depth Hardware Information

Real-Time System Monitoring

Multiple types of reports, status logging and interfacing

Powerful system information tools for Windows

Comprehensive Hardware Information

Customizable interface with variety of options

Always up-to date supporting latest technologies and standards

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

