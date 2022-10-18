You’re either a business professional, a student or just want to stay safe on public Wi-Fi. No matter what your background is, Solo VPN has you covered. The application gives you peace of mind and the freedom to access whatever content you want from wherever you are. We have over 300 servers in more than 100 countries, so you can be sure there’s always a server nearby when you need it. You don’t need to make payments for other proxy tools or software. This is a completely free unlimited VPN Proxy service.

License: Free

Author: SoloVPN & NCleaner & Radio

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Solo VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Solo VPN Overview

Solo VPN is the world’s highest-performance, most stable, and most secure VPN service. It provides you with one tap to connect to a faster, more stable, and more low-key network. With Solo VPN, you can enjoy any content you want with unlimited bandwidth and unlimited data transfer. Speed up your sync speed and download files at high speed. Surfing the Internet has never been so easy. No need to set up the virtual private network connection and no setting or configuration changes are needed. Just run the app and with one tap connects to the fastest VPN proxy server.

The world’s only one tap to connect a VPN. This App is designed for all personal and business fields. It can be used by any type of people living in any part of the World especially: Those who want to be safe from the accessing of private data, to filter the contents or underline the speed they get to connect private network, also they may choose to have a special DNS link.

Overall, this is a high-performance app that helps you to connect to a faster, more stable, and more low-key network. One tap free VPN proxy unblock sites, touch VPN for android, and faster and more smooth VPN services.

Features of Solo VPN for PC

Free, No speed limitation, no bandwidth limitation

Largest VPN Coverage

Easy to Use

No signup, No registration

Limited Permissions

Increase the availability to easily unblock

Encrypt the data, Protect your privacy

Get protected from hackers and snoopers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Solo VPN app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Solo VPN.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Solo VPN APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Solo VPN.

