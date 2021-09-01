Inspired by today’s hotboxing champion, Manny “Pacquiao”, REAL BOXING brings the best boxing game experience to mobile! This mobile boxing game has more than 1 million loyal fans on Android. The box match ring bells – get ready for an ultimate punch-out and KO. Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao has taken on the greatest mobile boxing simulator, Real Boxing. Prove that you have the guts to KO the champ in the ring. You must defeat the legendary champions of all weight class categories with your killer punch.

License: Free

Author: Vivid Games

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

True KO Boxing Manny Pacquiao is the first game that brings you to the top of boxing. You can control an irresistible boxer with great skills, who is famous all over the world, Manny Pacquiao. A true-to-life boxing game for your mobile device. Fight as Manny Pacquiao, the 8-time world champion boxer, and win your way to the top! Unlock new boxers, train them up and challenge their skills. Enter the ring for an immersive gaming experience that will make you want to fight the champion. This is not a button-masher you need strategy, timing, and reflexes to master this game.

Step into the boxing ring to start this ultimate boxing game with an all-new KO PUNCH that will knock down your opponents! Win against 20 boxers in 5 different areas around the world. Each boxer has his own level of skill so watch out for the hardest boxers like Mike Tyson or Little Mac. Step into the ring and take on the world’s greatest boxers. KO with ultimate moves and combos. Can you KO the other player?

Real Boxing has added the greatest champion in boxing history to its roster: hard-hitting and powerful, 8-time World Champion and politician Manny Pacquiao. Defeat them all to unlock Super Fight mode! bonus boxer: Manny Pacquiao, 8x World Boxing Champion! Like the game? Learn more about Manny Pacquiao by visiting his official website. Download on your Android device and let’s enjoy the ultimate punch-out KO boxing game on your PC for free now.

Features of Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao for PC

Excellent multiplayer boxing simulator with an excellent boxer

Customize your boxer

Manny Pacquiao’s challenge room

Punch out with other boxers in multiplayer boxing

Train in the gym

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Real Boxing Manny Pacquiao.

