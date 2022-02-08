You deserve a better eBook reader. You need Cool Reader. It’s a free, open-source, and lightweight, yet powerful eBook reader for Windows. Cool Reader supports all popular eBook formats and is easy to use even for your grandparents. Once installed, it will set the new standard of feel-good reading experience you’ve been looking for. CoolReader is an e-book reader aimed at being a fast, light, and easy to use program with support for various eBook formats. The CoolReader engine can be used in other projects too. It looks and works great on Windows XP, 10, 11, 7, 8/8.1, and Vista.

License: Free

Author: Vadim Lopatin

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cool Reader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Cool Reader Overview

CoolReader is a free and open-source eBook reader for PC. It’s fast, lightweight, and easy to use. CoolReader supports all popular eBook formats like FB2, TXT, RTF, DOC, TCR, HTMLZ, EPUB, CHM and PDB. It looks and works great on Windows XP or higher and Linux desktop systems. You can convert your own eBooks to any other supported format in just one click using CoolReader converter. You can even use CoolReader on your Android or Palm device. Reading electronic books on a PC or a laptop PC has never been so cool! CoolReader displays ebooks in a beautiful style.

With its powerful cross-platform core and variety of supported formats, CoolReader is a small, fast and powerful eBook reader which runs from the desktop and looks like a mobile app. CoolReader fonts are optimized for viewing on LCDs (eInk based devices like eReader or Kindle), so they look fantastic on these devices too.

Fast and small cross-platform XML/CSS-based eBook reader. Fast, do not confuse with slow. Small, do not confuse with big. CoolReader saves your time and makes your view more comfortable. With Cool Reader, you can read your eBooks from any device from anywhere with no hassle. All you have to do is download it onto your desktop and start reading. Cool Reader is a must-have app for book lovers.

Features of Cool Reader for PC

Stylesheet support

A lot of customizations for better reading performance

Pages or scroll view

Page flipping animation

Table of contents, bookmarks, text search

Bookmarks on text fragments (comments or corrections) – useful for proofreading

Export of bookmarks to a text file

Built-in file browser, quick recent books access

Online catalogs (OPDS) support

LitRes online book store support

Text to Speech (TTS) support

Hyphenation dictionaries

Most complete FB2 format support: styles, tables, footnotes.

Additional fonts support (place .ttf to /sdcard/fonts/)

Support for Chinese, Japanese, Korean languages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

