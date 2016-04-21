AIMP audio player for PC is one of the most beautiful and powerful free music players for Windows and Android by AIMP DevTeam. With this app, you can organize your music and play your music easily. You are free to control the music style now. With more than 150 ++ skin backgrounds to make your music player look more prominent. The additional 18 band equalizer further enhances the sound quality release by 32 bit audio processor. It also has all the features like quantize, midi mapping, plugin support, and the workflow are very easy and smooth. This program also envelops multi-user support under a multi-language user interface.

AIMP Audio Player Overview

AIMP audio player was designed with both an easy and the interface allows you to browse to the music you want to hear faster without getting bogged down. AIMP support multi-format playback included: Mp3, Mp2, Mp1, CDA, AAC, AC3, APE, DTS, FLAC, IT, MIDI, MO3, MOD, M4A, M4B, MP1, MPC, MTM, OFR, OGG, OPUS, RMI, S3M, SPX, TAK, TTA, UMX, WAV, WMA and many more. With AIMP, you can listen to internet radio stations in OGG, WAV, Mp3, AAC, and AAC+ formats. You can also, Capture stream to APE, FLAC, OGG, WAV, WV, WMA, and MP3 formats.

This android music player app is highly customizable. AIMP with cool animations and custom colors. You can use choose any color for this music player. You can change skin color, the background color, theme, and text color. It also supports a standard skin transformer that was made in a modern flat style with 4K and High DPI support. You can use this media player app as a music organizer for all of your songs.

This is one of the best and absolutely free audio music player app with a beautiful interface and robust features that you can get for free. But, it cannot play search, or play music from the internet. You will need to have songs on your PC before using this music player.

Features of AIMP for PC

Play music on the same screen instead of the play screen

Band Equalizer with Bass Boost, and presets

Sleep Timer to stop music at your preference

Local Search music by songs, playlists, artists, albums, genres, and folders

Sort music by Title, Artist, Album, Year, Date Added and Duration of the music

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 1 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

