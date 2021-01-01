Sigil Ebook Editor for PC is a free and open-source ebook reader and editor developed by Sigil Team. It is designed to edit books in ePub format (both ePub 2 and ePub 3). The application is working great and allows users to edit and also add items in your ebook to collections as well as other functions. Sigil is super easy to add or maybe change book info. With a great-looking user interface with lots of ways to view your booklist. It handles the vast majority of ebook formats and it also gives you great control over how the books display.

Sigil Ebook Editor Overview

Sigil has so many customizable options for users. Users will particularly enjoy making the pages such as look old and using the real page turning animation or use more animation. It’s worth learning and mastering all of them over time because you will be able to create the kind of reading experience (visual, controls, page-turning, fonts, colors, themes, bookcase and file management, etc). On the plus side, it does work with a wide range of ebook formats and the text display is fairly readable.

With Sigil, users can change so many options it is amazing. You can pick the font and size, change the background, change sentence spacing, margins, almost everything. All of these options are not allowed in the Amazon Kindle app something that should be offered. It takes a little knowledge to install and use on PC Windows. The challenge for new users will likely be that it is so customizable, you may find yourself a bit overwhelmed by the range of options.

Overall, the application is pretty good. It’s excellent for people looking for a very personalized reading and editing ebook experience because it offers tons of options to customize how you read your books. Its UI is not as sharp and intuitive as Kindle, but this is a good product.

Features of Sigil for PC

Free and open source software under GPLv3

Multi-platform: runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux

Full UTF-16 support

EPUB 2 spec support with a lot of EPUB 3 support

Multiple Views: Code View and Preview View

Complete control over directly editing EPUB syntax in Code View

Table of Contents generator with multi-level heading support

Metadata editor

User interface translated into many languages

Spell checking with default and user configurable dictionaries

Full Regular Expression (PCRE) support for Find & Replace

Supports import of EPUB and HTML files, images, and style sheets,

All imported files can have their formatting mended

Plugin Support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

