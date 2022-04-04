Have you been looking for a perfect way to use your PlayStation 4 controller on your PC Windows? With DS4 Tool for PC Windows, it’s now possible. It simply works as an emulator and enables you to connect with any game that supports dual-analog joysticks. It’s compatible with both wired and wireless connections and provides the ability to configure their sensitivity. The DS4 Tool enables you to use your PS4 controller on a PC and it’s easy to install. With its plug & play function, it’s perfect for when you’re in need of an extra controller for your game.

License: Free

Author: InhexSTER

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: DS4-Tool for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

DS4-Tool Overview

InhexSTER’s DS4 Tool is a lightweight, open-source application that emulates the Dual Shock 4 controller to work with Windows. It’s compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit architecture, and it’s easy to pair controllers for use with multiple games. You can configure button layouts for different games and even create custom profiles. You’ll be amazed at what you can do with your PS4 controller once you’ve installed the DS4 Tool. Customize your settings, reset and repair connections, and use that controller on your PC without all the hassle.

The DS4 Tool is quite easy to install and use and it’s very reliable. It works via Bluetooth or directly through a cable connection. It works similarly to an Xbox emulator, but when you use the DS4 Tool, you do not have to go through more advanced steps. Free yourself from expensive accessories, convoluted setup, and tedious workarounds – all while getting more out of the games you love to play.

If you’re looking for an easier way to connect your Dual Shock 4 controller to your PC, the DS4 Tool is one of the best options on the market. With this user-friendly application, you’ll be able to pair up your controller in a matter of minutes. You can also customize how your controller behaves while connected to your Windows system, making it easier than ever before to find the perfect setup for fighting games.

Features of DS4-Tool for PC

Lightweight application

Simple and easy to use

Mapping of buttons/axis

Touchpad support

LED color customization

Battery status indicator

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

