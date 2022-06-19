Your guide to everywhere. Find your way with voice navigation and driving, transit, and walking directions. Search for places to get directions, business info, and reviews. Download maps to use when you’re offline. Tour the world virtually with breathtaking aerial imagery and 360-degree street-level views. Get the most out of life with Windows Maps. You can go anywhere, learn about new places and cultures, or immerse yourself in a different world entirely. With easy-to-use navigation, you will always find your way to your destination – with just a few swipes or taps on the screen. Whether you’re riding in a car, taking transit, or walking, Maps can help you get from A to B faster than ever before.

Windows Maps Overview

Features of Windows Maps for PC

Traffic Overlay

See Live Traffic Cameras

Monitor Roadworks

3D Cities

Windows Ink

Multiple Searches

Streetside

